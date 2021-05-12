Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 12: Metro Health reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 220,252 total COVID-19 cases and 3,404 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 198 new cases as of Wednesday. Four new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 206 patients are hospitalized, 64 are in the intensive care unit and 35 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 811,869 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 634,057 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: