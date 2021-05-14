Former TDCJ corrections officer sentenced to prison for child pornography

Adam Arenas, 25, was sentenced to six years in prison for child pornography. Arenas was a former guard at the Dominguez State Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men, including a former corrections officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, were sentenced to prison Friday for child pornography, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Adam Arenas, 25, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to the promotion of child pornography.

Arenas, a former guard at the Dominguez State Jail, was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported Arenas had visual material that he knew showed a child younger than 18 engaging in sexual conduct.

David Love, 41, received a five year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

David Love, 41, received a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. The materials were discovered after Love left his laptop at a Castle Hills pawn shop. Employees discovered child pornography and bestiality videos on Love’s device and reported them to Castle Hills police, who arrested Love on Feb. 3.

“Possession of child pornography is itself a form of abuse and revictimization. When adults such as these defendants abuse children, we must take a stand to protect these innocent young victims,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement.

