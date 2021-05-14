Man charged with murder after claiming he fatally shot his father at their SE Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is charged with murder after San Antonio police said he confessed to fatally shooting his father at their Southeast Side home.

Jason Anthony Huron called police to his home around 9 p.m. Thursday, in the 300 block of Lyric Street, saying his father, 64, had died by suicide.

However, further into the call with the dispatcher, police said Huron claimed he shot his father.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 64-year-old man deceased in the living room with a gunshot wound. In a previous KSAT 12 report, police said Huron had confessed to his father’s killing during questioning.

Huron was taken into custody. As of Friday, he has been charged with murder.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

