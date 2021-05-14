Man in custody after claiming he fatally shot his father at Southeast Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after San Antonio police said he confessed to fatally shooting his father at their Southeast Side home.

The incident happened Thursday night in the 300 block of Lyric Avenue.

Police said they received a call from the man, 43, who said his father, 63, had died by suicide. However, officers say the gunshot was heard an hour ago from the time he called in.

However, he later told the dispatcher that he shot his dad, according to officials.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man’s father was deceased in the living room of the home. Authorities said the man has been cooperative so far with investigators and confessed to the killing.

It’s unclear what charges the man will face, and the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. The information is subject to change.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.