Photo shows Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce visiting Port Aransas

The group game back with quite the catch of red drum fish

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Kansas City Chiefs
Port Aransas
Fishing
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

PORT ARANSAS – Some of the most well-known Kansas City Chiefs players have made their way to the Texas Coast.

Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce joined former football quarterback Bryce Petty, Josh Abbott of the Josh Abbott Band, and others for a day of fishing on Friday at the Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf, according to a post on Kelce’s Instagram story.

The image shows the group posing with several red drum fish while standing behind a sign of Fishermans Wharf. Below is a screenshot of the post that was shared on Kelce’s Instagram.

Kansas City Chiefs players pose at Port Aransas fishing charter. (KSAT/Instagram)

It’s unclear how long the guys will be in town, or what brings them to the area in the first place.

We’ve reached out to the fishing charter for further details and are waiting to hear back.

Mahomes is the quarterback and Kelce is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

