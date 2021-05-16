Fight between couple leads to South Side crash, San Antonio police say

A fight between a couple led to a crash on the South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A fight between a couple led to a crash on the South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:38 a.m., Sunday, in the 8500 block of S. Presa Street.

Police said a man and his girlfriend got into an argument at a bar in the area when the man decided to leave. He then started walking down Presa Street.

His girlfriend got into a vehicle with some of her friends and drove down Presa Street to look for him, according to officials.

During the drive, police said a woman in the passenger seat grabbed the steering wheel from the girlfriend so the man wouldn’t get hit and the vehicle crashed into a guard rail.

The vehicle then hit the man and it spun out of control, according to police.

He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle, the man’s girlfriend, was taken into custody and is charged with intoxication assault, police said.

Ad

No other charges were filed and the investigation is ongoing.

More on KSAT:

Man hit, killed by truck while trying to cross North Side highway, police say

Medical Examiner identifies man fatally shot at West Side hotel