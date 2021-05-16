Man hit, killed by truck while trying to cross North Side highway, police say

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight while trying to cross a highway on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5:17 a.m., Sunday, on Loop 1604 and Blanco Road.

Police said the driver of a white truck was traveling eastbound on the main lanes of Loop 1604 when another man tried to cross the highway.

The man walked into the path of the white truck and was struck, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and the driver of the truck will not be charged in the incident, according to officials.

