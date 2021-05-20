Break in rain allows drivers chance to prepare vehicles for next round

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of South Texas have seen several inches of rainfall over the past week, and while there is a break now, more is in the forecast. Experts say now is the time for drivers to prepare their vehicles for the next round of rainy weather and for hurricane season.

That includes things like headlights, tire tread and windshield wipers, according to Josh Zuber with AAA Texas.

“Replace those wiper blades, as a rule of thumb, maybe every six to 12 months,” Zuber said. “Streaking or chattering are signs that it’s time to get a new set of wiper blades.”

If you do have to venture out during in severe weather, Zuber advises drivers slow down, not use cruise control and turn around if you encounter flood waters. On the chance you do drive into a flooded area, Zuber also reminds drivers their personal safety is paramount but drivers should not to try to start their vehicles if it stalls out in flood waters.

“The reason for that is flood waters, they’re corrosive and contain debris that could enhance any damage that a car already has received as a result of taking on water,” Zuber said. “So in some cases, a vehicle can be salvaged by drying it out, but starting a car in flood waters can send water into the systems that may not have otherwise been affected by standing water.”

So drivers should wait until their vehicle is towed out of the flooded area before trying to see if it will start.

