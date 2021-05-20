No ACT, SAT test required to get into St. Mary’s University

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to attend St. Mary’s University but worry that your ACT or SAT score may cause you an issue, then worry no more.

University officials announced Thursday that the undergraduate admission process will become test-free beginning with fall 2022 applicants, making St. Mary’s the first university in Texas to solidify the test-free approach for its future undergraduate admission cycles, according to the National Center for Fair & Open Testing.

“We know that a student’s ability to succeed in college is not just about a number,” said Rosalind Alderman, vice provost for Enrollment Management, said in a news release. “Reviewing a student’s application holistically certainly takes more time as we consider multiple inputs, but doing so also allows us to identify students who will excel at St. Mary’s. We look for students who will become transformational leaders in our local and global communities.”

Ad

The idea of eliminating standardized test scores came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic when ACT and SAT testing was canceled. That’s when the university started offering an alternate, test-optional pathway to complete applications beginning with the fall 2020 semester for incoming, first-time freshmen.

Ad

Research conducted by the university and the National Center for Fair & Open Testing concluded that for 80% to 85% of first-time students, a standardized test score provides no additional predictive value in first- to second-year retention beyond what can be predicted by the student’s accomplishments in high school and GPA.

Of those applying for admission to St. Mary’s for Fall 2021, 75% were admitted without test scores under the current test-optional policy. High school GPAs for that class remain comparable to prior years.

Additional information about undergraduate admission at St. Mary’s can be found on the Admission webpage.

Ad

Also on KSAT.com: