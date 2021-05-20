Masks not required for vaccinated at NIOSA; new touchless pay system means no waiting for tickets

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta’s famous “A Night in Old San Antonio” will look different than years’ past when it returns to La Villita this June.

NIOSA officials said a limited number of tickets will be sold for each night to allow for social distancing, and they will only be sold online.

The party, which will run June 22-25, will introduce revelers to a touchless and cashless pay system with the BlastPass wristband — meaning no more waiting in line for food or drink tickets.

Also, due to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face coverings will not be required for guests and volunteers who have been fully vaccinated. Those who haven’t been vaccinated are asked to mask up.

Here’s a list of what to know for NIOSA 2021:

Upon arrival, NIOSA staff will not ask for proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. “In light of the recent CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask, NIOSA will not require a mask for guests and volunteers who have been vaccinated,” said NIOSA chairman and Conservation Society Vice President Terry Schoenert.

Tickets for each night will be sold in advance online in order to limit the crowd. Party-goers must show their e-Ticket purchase code, either by phone or printout, at the entrance gate and it will be scanned. Tickets can be purchased here

No paper tickets for entry will be sold at locations around San Antonio.

Guests will have to purchase the BlastPass wristband to pay for food, drinks and other items. Guests can add money to their account online or at a BlastPass station on site. “BlastPass stores credits on the wristband for an easy payment process that is a convenient, cleaner way to pay for items, with no need for paper coupons that can easily get lost,” NIOSA said in a release. Paper tickets will not be sold. For more information, click here

While children will be allowed inside NIOSA grounds, there will be no face painting or kids’ games.

NIOSA’s layout will look different, including the new spots for Frontier Town and Haymarket, where Maria’s Tortillas is located. See the map below:

NIOSA will still have 14 cultural areas, more than 150 food and drink booths, and live entertainment this year.

It will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. each night.

The full Fiesta 2021 will take place from June 17-21, and will include favorites like Fiesta Fiesta, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade and the Ford Mariachi Festival.

Ad

What won’t take place, however, are the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades. In place of those parades, KSAT has partnered with both organizations for a Porch Parade and contest. Find more details on how you can enter, win and watch here.

Read also: