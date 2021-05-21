Driver cuts off truck then shoots at tire during road rage incident on I-35, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot at another driver’s truck during a road rage incident along Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Marcos Antonio Valadez, 25, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony.

His arrest on Thursday comes weeks after the April 23 shooting on the northbound access road of the 11700 block of I-35 N. on the North Side.

According to his arrest warrant affidavit, Valadez pulled out of a private driveway to get onto the I-35 access road and cut off a truck, driven by a 27-year-old man.

The 27-year-old then drove his truck around to get partially in front of Valadez, San Antonio police said.

When they approached a red light at the intersection of I-35 and O’Connor Road, Valadez drove up behind the truck and stopped near the back right quarter panel, police said.

Footage from a dash camera from inside the 27-year-old man’s truck showed Valadez extending a semi-automatic handgun outside his driver’s side window, the affidavit states.

Ad

Valadez shot at the back right tire of the truck and sped off, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured but his vehicle sustained damage.

Records show Valadez’s bond is set at $20,000.

Read also: