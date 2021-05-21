Former East Central booster club treasurer faces money laundering, felony theft charges

Ashlee Ring has been charged with misapplication of a fiduciary, booking records show. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – The former treasurer of an East Central Independent School District booster club was indicted this week on multiple felony charges after investigators said she took tens of thousands of dollars from the club over an 18-month period.

Ashlee Ring faces four felony counts, ranging from charges of misapplication of fiduciary property, theft and money laundering, according to a copy of her indictment obtained Friday by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

The range of money taken was between $30,000 and $150,000, according to the charging paperwork. The document states Ring carried out the scheme between September 2018 and March 2020.

Ring had been serving as treasurer of the district’s FFA/agriculture booster club, despite being under indictment in an unrelated felony fraud case, public records confirm.

She was taken into custody in the booster club case on Thursday and released on a $20,000 bond, court records show.

District officials confirmed the booster club investigation in January and said, at the time, that the club’s affiliation with ECISD had been suspended while the investigation took place.

A district spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Ring was indicted in October 2019 in an unrelated case and charged with one count of misapplication of fiduciary property between $150,000 and $300,000 and one count of theft between $150,000 and $300,000, court records show.

Her trial date in that case has been tentatively scheduled for May 28.

Ring’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Friday.