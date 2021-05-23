Cibolo police investigating crash involving train, car

CIBOLO – Cibolo police are working the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1103 and FM 78, according to a social media post from the police department.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨 Our patrol division is currently working a train vs. automobile accident at the intersection of FM 1103... Posted by Cibolo Police Department on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Other railroad crossings that are blocked off in the area include FM 3009 at FM78 and Schertz Parkway at FM 78. The closures could last until 11 a.m., according to police.

The railroad crossing at Main Street is currently open.

It’s unknown how extensive the injuries are from the crash, as police are still working the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

