Man killed, two others hospitalized following overnight crash in Schertz, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SCHERTZ – A pedestrian was killed and two others were hospitalized after an overnight crash in Schertz, according to Schertz police.

The incident happened around 5:11 a.m., Sunday, in the 17600 block of IH-35 North.

Police said a dark-colored SUV was traveling northbound on IH-35 when it struck a man who was crossing the highway. The man was then hit by a second vehicle, a Suzuki SUV, that was also traveling northbound, according to officials.

The Suzuki SUV tried to avoid hitting the man, but authorities said this caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over. The dark-colored SUV fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead and the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to an area hospital, police said. Their condition is currently unknown.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the dark-colored SUV once it is located, police said.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to contact Schertz police at 210-619-1200.

