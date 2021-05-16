3 hospitalized following head-on crash on far West Side, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are hospitalized after a head-on crash overnight on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:29 a.m., Sunday, on Old Grissom Road.

Police said a Red Fiat was traveling eastbound on Old Grissom Road when a Green Mountaineer, traveling westbound, crossed over to the wrong side of the road and hit the Fiat head-on.

Both the driver of the Mountaineer and the driver of the Fiat were unresponsive and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The passenger of the Fiat was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the driver of the Mountaineer may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. He’s facing a charge of intoxication assault.

