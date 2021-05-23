Cowboys Dancehall nearly shut down after being over capacity with thousands on site, officials say

Cowboy’s Dancehall was nearly shut down overnight after San Antonio police said the venue was over capacity with several thousand people on site.

Police were called to the venue, located in the 3000 block of NE Loop 410, around 1 a.m., Sunday. Officials said the large crowd was there to see Grupo Firme, a Latin music artist, perform.

Off-duty police officers from other agencies were hired to work security for the venue due to expected large turnout, according to officials. However, while officers were on scene, fights were breaking out and police had to call for more support, SAPD said.

The San Antonio Fire Marshal and fire department assisted and upon further investigation, they said the venue had exceeded capacity by 800 people due to overselling tickets.

The fire marshal said they notified the club manager that the venue was overcrowded and that they couldn’t let anyone else in. Failure to not comply would result in a citation and possible shut down, officials said.

Police notified the crowd outside that they would not be able to enter the club due to it being over capacity.

Authorities also told the venue to notify people indoors to leave and to get within compliance immediately. Eventually enough people left the facility and the event was able to be continued, according to the fire marshal.

One arrest was made for public intoxication and citations are still pending, police said.

