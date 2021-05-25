SAPD identifies suspect accused of shooting at undercover officer

Matthew Medel, 25, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man Monday after an undercover detective was shot at during an investigation on the city’s Southeast Side.

The detective was called to the 1900 block of Lennon Avenue after receiving information that a stolen vehicle may be at the house. Due to heavy rain, the detective was unable to determine the car’s license plate on the first pass.

As he attempted a second pass, police say Matthew Medel, 25, came out and shouted at the detective.

The detective relocated and parked at the intersection of Groos and Hermitage Court while waiting for backup to arrive. While he was waiting, Medel allegedly drove by the detective and fired several shots at him.

The detective quickly reversed his vehicle and was able to avoid the gunfire, according to SAPD.

Patrol units responded to the scene and took Medel into custody along with four other people.

Police also impounded the pickup that may be stolen for further investigation. Though the VIN number police were given did not match with the truck, the vehicle was found to have been recently painted.

Medel was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $95,000, according to Bexar County Jail records.