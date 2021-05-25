Sonic restaurant on West Side closed after fire causes significant damage

San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Sonic restaurant in the 6100 block of Ingram Road on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A Sonic restaurant on the West Side is temporarily closed due to damage from a fire Tuesday morning.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the restaurant in the 6100 block of Ingram Road at around 8:15 a.m. after an employee reported smoke coming from out of the roof.

The fire started on top of a freezer/refrigerator in the kitchen but the cause is unknown, according to San Antonio firefighters.

Firefighters said they ruled out arson as the cause and said “there’s nothing obvious” that could have started it.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time and firefighters had to force their way because the building was locked.

The restaurant will have to stay temporarily closed as it sustained significant damage, firefighters said.

The damage is estimated at $20,000.