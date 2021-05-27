Drivers face sobriety checkpoint at Padre Island National Seashore during Memorial Day weekend

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas – Beachgoers will be subjected to a sobriety checkpoint at Padre Island National Seashore on Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement officers will be on Park Road 22 near the Malaquite Visitor Center parking lot on Saturday conducting sobriety checks on drivers.

The checkpoint is part of a continued effort by law enforcement at the park to help deter alcohol and/or drug-impaired driving and ensure a safe park experience during the busy holiday weekend.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 453 people were killed in crashes on Memorial Day weekend in 2019. Of those deaths, 37% involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

The Memorial Day holiday along with the other summertime holidays like Independence Day and Labor Day have the highest average fatality rates per day, NPS officials said in a press release.

The National Park Service recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911.

If you know people who are about to drive or ride after drinking, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Related: What to say instead of ‘Happy Memorial Day’