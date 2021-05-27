Passenger limits for VIA buses, vans to be lifted starting June 1

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit buses and vans will return to full capacity beginning June 1. The change will apply to fixed-route buses, VIAtrans vans, and VIA Link vehicles.

Passenger limits have been in place since April 2020 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Customers and employees will still be required to wear a mask, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and a mandate from the federal government that remains in effect until Sept. 13.

VIA will continue daily and enhanced cleaning of all vehicles and encourages the community to observe good hygiene practices, including frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer.

“We’re thankful to everyone who continued to make essential trips throughout the past year and are ready to welcome back all those who followed local guidelines and restricted their trips during the height of the pandemic,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “We’re able to take this step toward recovery for VIA and the community we serve because our customers and employees did their part to keep San Antonio moving safely.”

As conditions improve and schools and businesses reopen, VIA is ready to return to pre-COVID ridership with safe, frequent service options, a news release said.

