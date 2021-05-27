Texas gas prices hit 3 year high, AAA reports

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices are at a three-year high in Texas, according to a new report from AAA.

Statewide gas prices are averaging $2.73 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch data shows.

That’s an increase of $1.10 per gallon compared to Memorial Day weekend in 2020.

These prices, however, are similar to what motorists were paying on Memorial Day weekend in 2018 when the cost of fuel was $2.77 a gallon.

AAA data suggests that 2.8 million Texas drivers will travel 50 miles or more over Memorial Day weekend.

Texas motorists are still paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S.

Gasprices.aaa.com shows Texas gas prices are currently averaging $2.73 a gallon while the national average sits at $3.04 as of May 27.

San Antonio gas prices are averaging $2.63 a gallon which is the lowest price per gallon for fuel in the state except for Amarillo, AAA data shows.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route on the AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.