Tackling homelessness issue takes center stage in District 1 runoff race

SAN ANTONIO – Tackling homelessness has become the spotlight issue in the District 1 runoff election happening June 5.

Incumbent Roberto Trevino said he is proud of the work his team has done addressing this issue, but his challenger, Mario Bravo, said more needs to be done.

“What we’re doing in District 1 is working,” Trevino said.

Trevino said the homeless resource hub at his Dellview Field Office is helping many people by providing social services and meals to the homeless population.

“There are folks who come to the field office daily asking for help and trying to get off the street, some that we can get off the street that very day. Some, it takes us a little longer,” Trevino said.

This past year, residents living in the area voiced concerns about Trevino’s approach. Some said they don’t feel safe.

Mario Bravo, his opponent and project manager for the Environmental Defense Fund, said what the district is doing is not working. He wants to bring professionals together to help the homeless population.

“Coordinating with everybody who works on mental health services, everyone who works on drug addiction, everyone who operates a shelter -- people from the community need to bring them all together and find out where are the gaps in services, not just in District 1, but at the city level,” Bravo said.

Trevino counters that with a fourth and final term, he’ll be able to go even farther.

“We’d like to see a continuation of the momentum that we’ve built towards prioritizing housing, prioritizing help for our most vulnerable, help for our small businesses,” Trevino said.

Bravo said the current administration has made some fundamental errors.

“We need to stop taxing people out of their homes. We need to start with protecting our most vulnerable, and so what we need to do is make sure that everybody has their homestead exemption,” Bravo said.

Trevino and Bravo both say their respective experience makes them the best candidate for the position.

“I know the different issues that are in front of us that we’re dealing with right now, and what we’re focused on is the immediate needs of the community,” Trevino said.

“We’re going to listen to the community and take their voice and make data-driven decisions,” Bravo said.

