Here are some of the best Memorial day deals you can get this weekend

Memorial day deals you can get this weekend

While many spend Memorial Day in solemn remembrance, it’s also become a popular weekend sales event.

Big name chains like Home Depot, Best Buy and Lowe’s slash prices on a variety of goods from appliances to tech and home goods.

The website Techradar recently rounded up some of the big savings available.

At Home Depot you can save up to $100 on select tools to help you tackle those summer projects.

Lowe’s has big savings on patio furniture -- the chain has discounted plenty of lawnmowers and other items as well.

Kohl’s has what it calls memorial day must-haves on sale. Everything from stars and stripes-themed apparel, to outdoor toys and games.

A recent check on Amazon found garden supplies and inflatable pools were among the items marked down.

Finally, mattresses are marked down at a variety of retailers.

Dream Cloud, Mattress Firm and Casper all have sales.

For more on what retailers are running memorial day sales, check out the full story at techradar.com.

