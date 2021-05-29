Here are some of the best Memorial day deals you can get this weekend

While many spend Memorial Day in solemn remembrance, it’s also become a popular weekend sales event.
Big name chains like Home Depot, Best Buy and Lowe’s slash prices on a variety of goods from appliances to tech and home goods.
The website Techradar recently rounded up some of the big savings available.
At Home Depot you can save up to $100 on select tools to help you tackle those summer projects.
Lowe’s has big savings on patio furniture -- the chain has discounted plenty of lawnmowers and other items as well.
Kohl’s has what it calls memorial day must-haves on sale. Everything from stars and stripes-themed apparel, to outdoor toys and games.
A recent check on Amazon found garden supplies and inflatable pools were among the items marked down.
Finally, mattresses are marked down at a variety of retailers.
Dream Cloud, Mattress Firm and Casper all have sales.
For more on what retailers are running memorial day sales, check out the full story at techradar.com.