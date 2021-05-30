City opens Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as shelter while CPS crews work to restore power

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city leaders announced on Saturday that the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center would be utilized as a shelter while CPS Energy crews continue to work to restore power to more than 5,000 area customers following severe thunderstorms.

Severe weather started to affect the San Antonio area beginning Friday night and continued through Saturday morning.

Collectively the storms produced more than 5,000 lightning strikes and high winds that reached 77 miles per hour in some areas, CPS Energy said.

The force of the storm damaged powerlines, transformers and other utility infrastructure, which led to “about 33,000 sustained customer outages at peak,” CPS Energy said.

Currently, there are 331 outages affecting 7,624 customers across the San Antonio area.

If you are currently without power, CPS Energy recommends seeking overnight shelter as the restoration process will continue through the weekend.

Shelter Information

The City of San Antonio has opened the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as a shelter for residents continuing to experience power outages.

The Convention Center will open at 9:30 p.m., and free parking is available in the Convention Center Garage.

“Shelter attendees should plan to bring any clothes, supplies and medications needed. Water and snacks will be provided and pets are welcome,” the city said in a news release.

Residents in need of transportation assistance can contact 311 for assistance. Those with medical needs and in need of shelter should also call 311 for arrangements.

Text SHELTER to 55000 to receive shelter information and updates.

Customers can stay aware of power outages by checking out CPS Energy’s interactive Outage Map and following the utility on Facebook and Twitter.

Cooling Centers

The City will also operate the following libraries as cooling centers tomorrow (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cody Library 11441 Vance Jackson

Guerra Library 7978 W. Military Drive.

Mission Library 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Semmes Library 15060 Judson Road.

Carver Library 3350 E. Commerce Street.

Those in need of transportation should contact 311 for assistance.

Additionally, CPS officials said, the company responded to 137 wire down orders caused by the storms.

Customers are reminded to be safe around downed power lines and to treat any downed line as if it is live. Keep your distance from downed power lines and don’t touch them. Report any downed power line by calling (210) 353-HELP (4357).

