San Antonio man files $1M lawsuit against CPS Energy, homeowner after rental home explosion last May

SAN ANTONIO – A man who survived after a San Antonio home he was renting was destroyed in an explosion is now filing a lawsuit for $1 million in damages.

CPS Energy is named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit. The homeowner is also named in the court documents.

Attorneys say the blast happened after Paul Mason lit a cigarette and alleged CPS Energy was neglectful in the upkeep of natural gas lines.

Cameras were rolling when firefighters responded to the fire in May of last year on Highland Boulevard.

According to court documents, Mason underwent seven surgeries since then and is faced with learning to walk and feed himself again.

CPS Energy says they “Do not have notice of this lawsuit. If we receive notice of it, we will handle this matter through the litigation process.”