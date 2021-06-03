San Antonio named one of worst cities in U.S. to garden naked, another Texas town is one of the best

SAN ANTONIO – In what some may argue is one of the most useless studies to date, LawnStarter has compiled a list of cities that are best for gardening naked and it’s not all roses for San Antonio.

The Alamo City placed near the bottom of the list, in 94th place out of 100.

The study was published in April ahead of World Naked Gardening Day in May. (The next World Naked Gardening Day is May 7, 2022, in case you’re wanting to set a reminder.)

LawnStarter ranked the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. and used metrics like size of the nudist population in the area, the legality of nudity in each city, gardener-friendliness and whether or not it’s likely to be sunny on World Naked Gardening Day.

Also factored in - the legality of toplessness, Google search interest in “nudist” for each city and the number of sex offenders per 100,000 residents for safety purposes.

While millions of Americans took to gardening during the pandemic, LawnStarter decided the world needed to know which U.S. cities are best for gardening in the nude.

Miami took top honors for the best city to garden naked and San Antonio’s neighbor to the north, Austin, took second place.

Here’s the ranking of Texas cities that made the list:

2. Austin

30. Houston

33. Dallas

36. Irving

40. Plano

45. Arlington

46. Fort Worth

47. Corpus Christi

49. Garland

63. Laredo

69. Lubbock

74. El Paso

94. San Antonio

For what it’s worth - public nudity is illegal in San Antonio. The law specifically includes the bare butt, male and female genitals and women’s breasts as being illegal to show in public.

Conversely, an article from the Austin American Statesman notes that Austin doesn’t have public nudity laws.

In case you’re wondering, LawnStarter suggests using sunscreen where the sun usually doesn’t shine if you decide to garden naked and avoid gardening thorny things - like roses.

