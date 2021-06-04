Partly Cloudy icon
KSAT Q&A: Infectious disease specialist Dr. Ruth Berggren hopeful a ‘targeted’ approach will help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

Myra Arthur
, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Here are three takeaways from Dr. Ruth Berggren’s appearance on KSAT Q&A on Thursday.

  • Dr. Berggren says community outreach including speaking with church groups, various organizations and taking mobile vaccination clinics into neighborhoods is helping to change the minds of people once hesitant to get a shot
  • She sees a lot of working parents finding it easier to take advantage of mobile vaccination sites
  • Metro Health and UT Health teaming up to offer Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine at multiple events and locations during Fiesta 2021
Lineup of Fiesta events offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (KSAT)

