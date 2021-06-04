No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccine event at Westside Education and Training Center next weekend

Need to get your COVID-19 vaccine?

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments necessary at the Westside Education and Training Center on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. The center is located at 563 SW 40th Street.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those who show up. The day to get your second vaccine shot will be Saturday, July 10.

The event is held through a partnership between Northwest Vista College – Alamo Colleges District, CommuniCare Health Clinics, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information, email, call or text Guadalupe Cornejo at mcornejo2@alamo.edu or 210-685-6612.