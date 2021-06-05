Man dies after being found in car with gunshot wounds, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was found in his vehicle after being shot in the chest several times. Authorities are still searching for the suspect responsible.

The shooting happened around 11:11 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of Nelson Avenue.

After arriving on scene, officers found several shell casings in the yard and street toward New Braunfels Street.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of injuries, but he was later pronounced deceased, according to officials.

Police said they spoke with a witness who was inside of the man’s vehicle, but since the witness was deaf, information at the scene was limited.

Officers canvassed the area and were able to find several cameras that may have more information on the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

More on KSAT:

SAPD: Overnight gunfire near Alamo Plaza ends with multiple people shot

Ad

Man, 50, killed in overnight East Side shooting, police say