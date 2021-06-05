Vaccine questions are great, but there are plenty of myths, says Dr. Jason Bowling of University Health

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Jason Bowling, director of Hospital Epidemiology at University Health, talked with Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur about COVID-19 vaccines and the questions that come with them.
Here are three takeaways from the segment:
- Dr. Bowling says the most common vaccine questions have to do with pregnancy and fertility problems. Bowling says those worries are unfounded, there is no indication the vaccines cause infertility or pregnancy problems.
- Dr. Bowling says asking questions is a great thing to do when it comes to any health concerns.
- Dr. Bowling says even people who have had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated.