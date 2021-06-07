Comal River reopens to recreation following heavy rainfall

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tubers float the Comal River Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Recreational access to the Comal River in New Braunfels is officially back open after recent heavy rainfalls shuttered access to the river.

New Braunfels Police posted an update to the department’s Facebook page Monday morning stating that river access has reopened and the river flow is approximately 350 cubic feet per second.

According to the National Weather Service, that flow rate is average compared to the last month, which has also seen a high amount of rainfall.

Minor amounts of debris were cleared from the river and New Braunfels city staff told police the clarity of the water is returning to normal.

Police are still encouraging river-goers to be diligent and cautious about debris that might linger below the waters surface.

UPDATE: Access to Recreation on Comal River Reopens Effective immediately (06-07-21), access to the Comal River in New... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

Several tubing outfitters in New Braunfels have posted to social media Monday morning stating that they will be open.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Lifeguards in high demand this summer; shortage could stagger pool hours