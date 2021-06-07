Here’s Norwegian’s plan for cruises resuming in Florida

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Norwegian Cruise Line announced additional voyages on Monday, including from Port Canaveral, as part of its plan to resume sailing after an industry-wide shutdown due to COVID-19.

Additional voyages are scheduled to set sail from New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

The Norwegian Escape will sail from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean on Nov. 13.

“With these additional itineraries, we’re providing travelers with more opportunities to set sail from some of their favorite homeports and to some of their preferred destinations,” Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line said.

The cruise line’s deployment plans, expected to begin in the summer of 2021, include:

Norwegian Gem seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean beginning August 15 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November from Miami

Additional itineraries on Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda starting September 26 from New York

Norwegian Bliss on October 24 to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles

Norwegian Escape on November 13, 2021 to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral

Norwegian Encore, the newest ship in the line’s fleet, will make her debut on the West Coast, taking the place of the previously announced Norwegian Bliss for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season

Voyages are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All initial voyages will operate with fully vaccinated guests and crew in addition to the company’s multi-layered health and safety program, according to a news release.

Earlier last month, Norwegian threatened to keep its ships out of Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning businesses from requiring that customers show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, known as vaccine passports.

The company said the law signed by DeSantis is at odds with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in U.S. waters if nearly all passengers and crew members are vaccinated.

DeSantis has sued the CDC over its no sail order but mediation recently failed. DeSantis has said he wants cruise ships to set sail from Florida immediately.