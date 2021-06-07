Suspect found hiding inside trash can following shooting at South Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in the hospital and one person is in custody following a shooting at a South Side bar early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the River City Saloon in the 1400 block of Southwest Military Drive, not far from Commercial Avenue after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a fight broke out at the bar and someone pulled out a gun and started firing. That’s when, police said, a 30-year-old man was hit in the knee and a woman was struck once in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect ran away following the shooting but with the help of the SAPD helicopter they found the man inside a trash can in a neighborhood behind the bar. He has since been taken into custody.

SAPD did not say what the argument was about. The name and age of the suspect have not been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.