Bees make a buzz in Universal City, forcing closure of local park and splash pad

Universal City officials closed a popular splash pad on June 14, 2021 due to a swarm of bees at the park.

UNIVERSAL CITY – Humans aren’t the only ones looking to cool off and escape the Texas heat.

A large nest of bees forced Universal City officials to shut down a park and splash pad today.

In a Facebook post, city officials said authorities will be removing and relocating the swarm of bees from the Northview park and splash pad.

Authorities asked residents not to bring their children to play at the park or the splash pad until they post a notice that both have been reopened.

Parkview and Northview Residents are asked to watch out for swarming bees while the relocation occurs.

Universal City Police say they do not know when the park and splash pad will reopen but will post updates on their Facebook page.

Sorry to report some summer fun will have to be delayed!! Today the UC Splash Pad is closed as authorities are on scene... Posted by Universal City Police Department on Monday, June 14, 2021

More on KSAT:

Facebook post:

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=4126328617449557&id=101964879885971