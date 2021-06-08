Five San Antonio parks with free splash pads

Free fun: cool off with splash pads at these city parks | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – This summer is heating up and that means the kids and fur-babies could use some refreshing fun. Pearsall Park is located on the southwest side of San Antonio and it’s one of five area parks that have splash pads.

San Antonio District 4 councilwoman, Dr. Adriana Rocha-Garcia grew up not too far from where the park is now.

“We have splash pads we also have the city’s largest playground, so the kids get to have a lot of fun, but if your kids are a little bit older, we have skate parks and if you have four-legged friends we have a dog park too,” Dr. Rocha-Garcia said.

The park includes hiking trails and an adventure park, similar to the ninja warrior-inspired gyms, yet this one is free to use.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and pavilions are also on-site for picnics, cooling off, and enjoying the outdoors this summer.

Here are a few other area parks that offer splash pads:

Pearsall Park - 4838 Old Pearsall Road

Lincoln Park - 2915 E. Commerce St.

Benavides Park - 1500 Saltillo St.

Hemisfair Park - 434 S. Alamo St.

Elmendorf Lake Park - 3700 W. Commerce St.

Click here for more on city parks with splash pads and pools.