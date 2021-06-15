Man arrested after sexually assaulting teen for several years, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl for several years in San Antonio and Del Rio, according to San Antonio police.

Officers wrote in an arrest affidavit that Mark Anthony Cardenas, 22, began sexually abusing the girl in 2018 when the victim was only 14-years-old.

Officers responded to a welfare check on May 23 after it was reported Cardenas had sexually abused the girl.

The victim began feeling sick in April 2020, suspecting she was pregnant, according to the affidavit. She gave birth to her son, who she said is the result of being sexually assaulted by Cardenas, in December 2020.

Police said the victim was sexually assaulted by Cardenas multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

Cardenas is charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $75,000.