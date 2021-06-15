WATCH LIVE: Coverage of 2021 inauguration events for Mayor Nirenberg, new and current council

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and current and newly elected city council members will be honored during inauguration events on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s events will start with a special City Council meeting at 10 a.m. with the canvassing of the results for the runoff election.

Certificates of election will be presented to elected council members, and the statement of the elected officer and oath of office will be administered. Appreciation plaques will also be presented to the outgoing council members.

The 10 a.m. event in City Council chambers will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A special blessing at the San Fernando Cathedral will then take place at 3 p.m.

At 6 p.m., an inauguration ceremony at City Council chambers will include the swearing-in of the mayor and council, as well as remarks.

The 6 p.m. event will also be livestreamed in this article.

New council members include Mario Bravo for District 1, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez for District 2, Phyllis Viagran for District 3, and Teri Castillo for District 5, who all won in the run-off election.

