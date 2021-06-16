Partly Cloudy icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

KSAT Q&A: State Rep. Diego Bernal tells KSAT anchors, ‘Texas Power Grid hasn’t healed from February winter storms’

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

Tags: 
SAQ
,
Q&A
,
Must Watch
Diego Bernal
Diego Bernal

San Antonio – State representative Diego Bernal discussed issues concerning the Texas Power grid in Tuesday’s KSAT Q&A.

Here are the three takeaways from today’s Q&A:

  1. Bernal believes unfinished repairs from the winter storms may be contributing to calls for conservation this week.
  2. Bernal believes the legislature passed some meaningful legislation on the power grid, but much of it lacked “teeth.”
  3. Bernal says Texas is on its own when it comes to strengthening the power grid because it is not part of the national grid.

Watch the KSAT Q&A in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: