KSAT Q&A: State Rep. Diego Bernal tells KSAT anchors, ‘Texas Power Grid hasn’t healed from February winter storms’

San Antonio – State representative Diego Bernal discussed issues concerning the Texas Power grid in Tuesday’s KSAT Q&A.
Here are the three takeaways from today’s Q&A:
- Bernal believes unfinished repairs from the winter storms may be contributing to calls for conservation this week.
- Bernal believes the legislature passed some meaningful legislation on the power grid, but much of it lacked “teeth.”
- Bernal says Texas is on its own when it comes to strengthening the power grid because it is not part of the national grid.
