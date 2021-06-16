Meals on Wheels San Antonio providing seniors with AC units, fans to keep cool as temps rise

Meals on Wheels San Antonio providing seniors with AC units, fans to keep cool amid rising temps

SAN ANTONIO – Meals on Wheels San Antonio has been working to ensure local seniors are safe and cool during these dangerously hot days.

A program called Comfy Casas is providing home repairs and home appliances to low-income seniors and disabled adults.

“We’re working directly with the seniors to help them out and figure out, ‘OK, is it an essential central situation or can we get you a window unit?’” said Ariana Barbour, communications and marketing director of Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

Last year, the program provided 51 air conditioning units and 44 fans to seniors in our community.

“When volunteers deliver meals, and our staff deliver meals, we ask them, ‘How are you doing? We know it’s getting hot. Do you think that you’re going to need some help with your AC work?’” Barbour said.

San Antonio resident Caroline Bustamante said her AC broke last year in July and could not repair it for financial reasons.

“It got too close to 100 degrees in my house,” Bustamante said.

The Comfy Casas program provided her with a brand new AC unit for free last month.

“I’m just loving it -- just loving it so much,” Bustamante said.

Through this program, dozens of seniors have also received heaters and microwaves.

To receive services, you must be receiving meals from Meals on Wheels San Antonio. Click here to sign up.