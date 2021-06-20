Suspected drunk driver arrested after rear-ending police vehicle, officials say

A man is in custody for a possible DWI after he rear-ended a police vehicle on the highway, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 11 p.m., Saturday, on Loop 410 and Broadway.

A lieutenant was driving on the Highway 281 to Loop 410 eastbound ramp when a pickup truck rear-ended his vehicle at the entrance of 410, police said.

The lieutenant was checked by EMS but was not taken to an area hospital for injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was given a field sobriety test and was taken into custody for DWI, according to police.

