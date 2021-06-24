Global manufacturer Nissei will relocate headquarters from California to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Big news for the San Antonio area: On Wednesday, it was announced that Nissei America, Inc. will relocate its U.S. headquarters from Anaheim, California, to San Antonio, the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation said.

The company’s subsidiary, Nissei Plastic Machinery America, currently located on the city’s South Side at Brooks, will become the consolidated U.S. headquarters, according to a news release.

“San Antonio presents great advantages for our U.S. headquarters in its accessibility and environment,” said Hozumi Yoda, president of Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. “San Antonio’s central location offers easy and quick access to other areas in the U.S., rapidly growing markets in Mexico, and its close proximity to the Port of Houston opens broader access to Central and South America as well as Europe. In addition, the region has one of the largest concentrations of employment in the manufacturing and plastic industry in the U.S. San Antonio has a great potential to prosper, and it is a very attractive environment for the future growth of Nissei America, Inc.”

The company expects to hire extra employees in San Antonio as it grows the consolidated headquarters.

Nissei specializes in the field of injection molding, pushing the envelope in utilizing its technology for a wide variety of applications. The company researches and develops injection molding machines as well as its molds, molding support systems and mold processing technologies for global clients, according to the release.

It was in 2016 when the company first selected San Antonio as the location for its third production facility outside of Japan.

Nissei’s 115,000 square-foot facility opened in May 2018, representing a $21 million capital investment.

The San Antonio site has been responsible for assembling medium to large-scale hybrid injection molding machines (mold-clamping force 500 to 1,440 U.S. tons). The consolidated headquarters will bring together all North American production and sales operations under one roof.

“Texas continues to be an exceptionally attractive location for business, and particularly here in our San Antonio community, where we have built a diverse industry and talent base to foster headquarters growth,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “We are proud to welcome Nissei America’s new U.S. headquarters to San Antonio.”