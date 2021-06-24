KSAT Q&A: ‘The ship has sailed.’ Sheriff Salazar introduces plan to pay for BCSO boat

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar discussed his plans to pay for the BCSO boat after it sparked controversy on today’s KSAT Q&A.
Here are three takeaways from the Q&A:
- The Sheriff thinks he has the answers to paying for and maintaining a boat for the Bexar County Sheriffs Office. He thinks the boat is needed due to the number of high water rescues in the county.
- Salazar said jail overcrowding isn’t as big a concern right now as staffing as social distancing requirements in the Bexar County Jail means more staffing is required.
- The Sheriff hopes the way some Bexar County Judges are dealing with bonds could help lessen the jail population and ease staffing concerns.