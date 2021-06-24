Clear icon
86º

Local News

KSAT Q&A: ‘The ship has sailed.’ Sheriff Salazar introduces plan to pay for BCSO boat

Myra Arthur
, Anchor/Reporter

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

Tags: 
Must Watch
,
KSAT Q&A
,
SAQ
KSAT Q&A: ‘The ship has sailed.’ Sheriff Salazar introduces plan to pay for BCSO boat
KSAT Q&A: ‘The ship has sailed.’ Sheriff Salazar introduces plan to pay for BCSO boat

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar discussed his plans to pay for the BCSO boat after it sparked controversy on today’s KSAT Q&A.

Here are three takeaways from the Q&A:

  1. The Sheriff thinks he has the answers to paying for and maintaining a boat for the Bexar County Sheriffs Office. He thinks the boat is needed due to the number of high water rescues in the county.
  2. Salazar said jail overcrowding isn’t as big a concern right now as staffing as social distancing requirements in the Bexar County Jail means more staffing is required.
  3. The Sheriff hopes the way some Bexar County Judges are dealing with bonds could help lessen the jail population and ease staffing concerns.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: