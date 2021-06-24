TxDOT reminds drivers to party responsibly during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City’s biggest party is underway and TxDOT encourages party goers to think twice before drinking and driving.

San Antonio Police reported a 10% decrease in driving while intoxicated arrests following Fiesta 2019.

One of the most popular events taking place is Night In Old San Antonio which draws big crowds. However, TxDOT spokesperson Laura Lopez worries it could be a problem on the road.

“The city is opening up with Fiesta and we’re getting back to normal but that doesn’t mean you can get behind the wheel, especially if you have been drinking,” Lopez said.

TxDOT staff In the past has seen an increase in the number of Fiesta goers who had a plan in place. Lopez said it’s the best way to celebrate.

“Make sure you have that one designated driver because its’ very important that you get home safely,” she said.

Lopez suggests using a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft.

SAPD arrested 204 people on suspicion of DWI between April 12-28 during Fiesta 2019.

Lopez said its a mistake people make too often.

“You put yourself in a serious position,” she said.

Lopez hopes drivers will think twice before getting behind the wheel.

“People realizing its not worth it. It’s not worth going to jail,” Lopez said.