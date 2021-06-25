SeaWorld San Antonio still hiring for hundreds of summer jobs, some with bonuses

SAN ANTONIO – Weeks into the summer season and SeaWorld in San Antonio is still looking to fill hundreds of positions at the marine park and adjacent water park, Aquatica.

The parks are looking to fill the following job openings:

Host/Hostess at $12/hour

Ride Operator at $13/hour

Day Park Quality at $13/hour

Resort Services Host at $13/hour

Food Service Ambassador at $12-$13/hour

Cook at $13/hour

Warehouse Worker at $14/hour

Security Officer at $13/hour

Lifeguard at $16/hour (plus “stay” bonus)

Some of the jobs will come with a $200 hiring bonus. The lifeguard positions will pay $1,000 to employees who work through Labor Day.

All employees get free admission to both parks, free and discount tickets for friends and family and other perks.

Those interested can apply today at www.SeaWorldJobs.com.

