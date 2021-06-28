Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2020 West Side killing

Jacob Embrey sentenced to 20 years in the murder of Daniel Ramirez.

SAN ANTONIO – The heartache and anger of Daniel Ramirez’s family could be felt after Jacob Embrey was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

The courtroom was packed with Ramirez’s family as his sister, mother and children gave victim impact statements.

>>Sign up for KSAT 12′s free Courts newsletter here<<

“Jacob you are a monster and a coward,” Ramirez’s sister said. “The pain you caused me and my family will never go away.”

Embrey, who cried while family members gave their statements, pled guilty on May 21 on murder charges in the June 2020 fatal shooting of Ramirez outside a West Side motel. He had an extensive criminal record and was on parole at the time of the murder, according to court testimony.

Ad

Find more stories in our Courts section: