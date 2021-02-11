Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of killing another man in West Side motel parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – Citing a long rap sheet, a judge has denied an accused killer’s bid to have his bond reduced.

Deeply concerned over testimony detailing 24-year-old Jacob Embrey’s criminal record, 226th State District Judge Velia Meza denied Embrey’s request to reduce his $200,000 bond on Wednesday.

Embrey is accused of shooting Daniel Ramirez, 33, multiple times during an argument in the parking lot of a motel in the 2100 block of Southwest Loop 410 on June 1, 2020.

Police say they suspect the argument between the two men was about drugs.

The shooting was recorded on the motel’s security cameras, according to testimony from SAPD Detective Cory Pena during Wednesday’s hearing.

“In looking at just the video itself, in the beginning, we were able to get a good description of the suspect,” Pena said during testimony.

The suspect was then identified as Embrey, who Pena testified had an extensive criminal record, including arrests on drug and assault charges. He said Embrey was on parole at the time of the murder.

Ad

Embrey’s lawyer testified that his client’s bond was excessive and asked for a reduction.

“I have requested a $75,000 bond, but anything that you feel might be sufficient would be greatly appreciated”, defense attorney Eric DeWalt told Judge Meza.

Addressing Embrey, who appeared in the remote hearing from the Bexar County Jail, Meza said, “You have reoffended before this accusation, and it sounds in multiple counties, so the safety of the community has to be at the forefront of this.”

Meza ordered the $200,000 bond remain in place.