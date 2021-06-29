KSAT Q&A: Chairman of Emergency Preparedness Committee breaks down findings of February winter storm report

KSAT Q&A: Reed Williams, Chairman of Emergency Preparedness Committee, breaks down findings of report examining what went wrong during February winter storm and recommendations on how to prevent similar disaster in the future

SAN ANTONIO – Reed Williams, chairman of Emergency Preparedness Committee, discussed findings of the February winter storm report and gave recommendations on how to prevent similar disasters in today’s KSAT Q&A.

Here are three takeaways from today’s Q&A: