KSAT Q&A: Chairman of Emergency Preparedness Committee breaks down findings of February winter storm report

SAN ANTONIO – Reed Williams, chairman of Emergency Preparedness Committee, discussed findings of the February winter storm report and gave recommendations on how to prevent similar disasters in today’s KSAT Q&A.
Here are three takeaways from today’s Q&A:
- The Committee found communication was lacking between CPS Energy, SAWS, and the city of San Antonio.
- One recommendation suggests CPS Energy needs to re-evaluate how it buys and stores natural gas after the utility spent $685 million for natural gas during the week of February 15.
- Williams, who spent decades working in the oil & gas industry, said he worries about the cost of human life, infrastructure and more if changes are not made.