San Antonio man nabs massive stingray in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – A San Antonio man had quite an impressive catch on his fishing trip in Port Aransas earlier this week.

According to Dolphin Docks Deep Sea Fishing, located in Port Aransas, Hunter Schwarz, of San Antonio, reeled in a 152.5-pound stingray on Monday.

The stingray was caught during a four-hour boat ride on the Captain Paul, according to the fishing company.

Stingrays are native to Port Aransas and other beach areas in Texas. Beachgoers and swimmers are encouraged to shuffle their feet to avoid getting stung, as sometimes these creatures are hard to spot in ocean waters.

Stingrays have hemispherical bodies that are tough and thick, white, milky or bluish in color, according to the City of Port Aransas.

They won’t attack you, but they could sting you if you come into close contact with them.

We’ve reached out to the fishing company for more information on the catch. We’ll bring more details as they become available.

