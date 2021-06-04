These are the popular fishing spots in San Antonio that are regularly stocked with fish

SAN ANTONIO – In San Antonio it seems like there is always a fishing spot nearby, but which ones have the most luck?

The San Antonio River Authority and City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation department have detailed the most common fishing places, and when they were last stocked.

These places are an option for some “reel” fun during the summer or on Free Fishing Day on Saturday.

Free Fishing Day is when Texans are allowed to fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license — otherwise, fishing licenses are needed for anglers 17 years or older. The holiday is meant to encourage anglers to share their knowledge with others and for more people to try fishing.

Yviand Serbones-Hernandez, a spokesperson for the San Antonio River Authority, and Connie Swann, a city spokesperson, said valid freshwater fishing licenses are needed to fish on the river or in city parks every other day of the year. For more information on fishing licenses, click here.

In the San Antonio River, Serbones-Hernandez said the following fishing spots are deemed the most popular by the authority’s Environmental Sciences team.

Between Confluence Park and the San Pedro Creek confluence, access at 310 W. Mitchell St.

Padre Park access point, 6515 Padre Drive

Acequia Park, 8500 Mission Pkwy. There’s a boardwalk for easy river access.

“The most common species that will be caught in the San Antonio are catfish (Channel and Flathead), bass (Largemouth, Guadalupe and Spotted), sunfish (a bunch of species, some examples being Green Sunfish, Bluegill and Longear sunfish) and some non-natives, most notably carp and tilapia,” she said.

The San Antonio River at Mission Reach was recently stocked with Channel catfish in 2019 and Bluegill in 2020, she said. More than 80,000 Guadalupe bass were stocked in the portion of that river in 2013-2016.

Parks and Recreation said the regularly stocked lakes include South Side Lions Park at 3100 Pecan Valley Drive and Miller’s Pond at 6175 Pearsall Road.

They are currently being stocked with catfish from April to October, except for August.

Other waterways regularly stocked by Texas Parks and Wildlife include:

Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W. Commerce St.

Earl Scott Pond, located on the Leon Creek Greenway near the Buddy Calk Trailhead, 12160 Babcock Road.

Tealer Park, 5640 Lakefront.

Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati.

Several other waterways, like Braunig and Calaveras lakes, also have great fishing opportunities. To see more places to fish outside the city, click here.

