Here’s when you can fish free, without a license in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Every year on the first Saturday in June, anyone can fish recreationally without a license in Texas.

This year, Free Fishing Day falls on June 5.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Free Fishing Day is meant to encourage more people to try fishing.

More than 70 state parks offer free fishing year-round, although entry fees still apply as well as length and bag limits.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” TPWD inland fisheries director Craig Bonds said last year. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective ways people can support fisheries science and management.”

A fishing license is normally required for adults and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license for Texas residents. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free, in addition to anyone born before Jan. 1, 1931. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

A non-resident fishing license is required of all non-residents who fish in the public waters of Texas, according to TPWD, with a few exceptions.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

For more information about fishing license requirements and rules, visit TPWD.com.

TPWD sent previously sent a press release with the following resources for anglers of all skill levels:

